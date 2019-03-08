Person-to-Person CEO Ceci Maher to retire

Person-2-Person CEO Ceci Maher is retiring.

Person-to-Person (P2P), a community-supported agency providing food, clothing and financial assistance to families in need in Lower Fairfield County, announced Friday, March 8, that Ceci Maher will step down as chief executive officer, effective June 28.

“Ceci is an exceptional CEO and leader of Person-to-Person. During her tenure, she has transformed the agency, increasing the number of individuals served from 15,600 to more than 24,000 a year. She has worked tirelessly towards the mission of helping families reach financial stability,” said Victoria de Toledo, chair of the Board of Directors.

Maher, who lives in Wilton, has led the agency for the past 14 years and in that time, P2P has grown to a thriving community-supported agency with thousands of volunteers and three locations. Serving more than 24,000 individuals annually, across seven communities in Lower Fairfield County, Maher has been instrumental in the growth and success of P2P’s programs. Most recently, she championed P2P on Wheels, a 32-foot mobile food pantry with a casework office, which makes it possible to serve nearly 160 families each week with casework assistance and fresh food for homemade meals. With the addition of P2P on Wheels, the agency was able to provide food for nearly one million meals to families in need.

In her announcement, Maher said, “I will miss this wonderful, deeply engaged community. I will miss all the kind and thoughtful people I have worked with across our towns and cities, in the nonprofit community, in the foundations and corporations, in the community groups, and the thousands of volunteers that are the heart of P2P.”

In recognition of Maher’s contributions for the past 14 years, a fund in her honor will be established that builds on P2P’s vision of strong communities of financially stable and hunger-free homes, with educational opportunities for all. For information, contact Tracy Cramer, chief philanthropy officer at Person-to-Person.

Maher will remain at the agency through the end of June to ensure a smooth and effective transition of duties under the board’s oversight. The search for a new executive director/CEO is underway, led by the board and The Strategy Group.

About Person-to-Person

Person-to-Person, Inc. was established in 1968 to provide low-income individuals and families living in Lower Fairfield County with basic emergency services. A community-supported agency, Person-to-Person is committed to helping clients achieve self-sufficiency through practical help, advocacy, education and problem-solving initiatives. Programs include Emergency Assistance, Campership and Scholarship. With offices in Darien and Norwalk, and a warehouse in Stamford, the Person-to-Person service area includes Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport and Wilton. More information may be found at www.p2pHelps.org.