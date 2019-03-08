Letter: Wilton gives us much to be thankful for

To the Editors:

After reading the news article about the various clubs and groups the Wilton Library has, it reminded me of one of the main theories of sociology. Place matters; where you are born, where you live, and what you do, all set you up for certain opportunities. Coming from a town like Wilton, Conn., we are very blessed to have opportunities like this as kids and young adults, unlike a lot of other people.

One quote that has stuck by me was “Many Mozarts have lived and died without ever seeing a piano.” Being able to have access to clubs where kids can work on coding or their history knowledge will place them above others and set them up for success later on in life.

The sad part about all of this is that there are so many kids who are so interested in the same hobbies as kids from Wilton, yet they just don’t have the same opportunities as we do. It’s extremely sad to think about, but that is just how life is. As a kid, it’s really hard to be grateful for what you have, but now, as a 19-year-old college student lucky enough to be pursuing a career in engineering, I will be forever grateful for what the town of Wilton offered me.

Matt Lametta

James Madison University, March 1