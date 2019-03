Art Therapy Workshop: Beginning March 13 at 6:30pm Art Therapist Paula Aspesi will begin a five-week art therapy session Wednesday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m., at Wilton Baptist Church, 254 Danbury road.

Let Your Art Out: Using Art for Healing and Self Care will employ different art therapy directives/experiences to let people express themselves with art. No art experience necessary. A materials charge of $15 will be collected.

Space is limited. Please call 203-762-2429 to register.