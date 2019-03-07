Wilton Library Lines

Annual photography exhibition

The Wilton Arts Council Focus ’19 Photography Exhibition opens at the library on Friday, March 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This is a judged event for regional photographers with the winners being announced during the reception. Judges are Joan Fitzsimmons, professor of photography, Norwalk Community College; Julie Frank, Seahorse Photography by Julie Frank; and Daryl Hawk, Hawk Photography. Award divisions include Best of Show, then first, second and third place in Adult, High School and Youth; honorable mention ribbons also will be awarded. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through March 29. A portion of the proceeds benefit the library.

Little drummer boys and girls

The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (Not) Just for Kids program, “The Beat Goes On” will be presented on Saturday, March 9, from 3 to 4 p.m. featuring percussion instruments. The program ends with attendees having a chance to hold and try to play beginning level instruments in the “Petting Zoo.” The last session is Saturday, May 11, “Woodwinds.” Registration is required.

Climbing high

Fresh off the Oscars win for Best Documentary Feature, The New Perspectives Film Series is screening Free Solo on Saturday, March 9, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free Solo is a groundbreaking portrait of the free soloist climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to face his greatest challenge: scaling the face of the 3,000-foot-high El Capitan rock in Yosemite National Park — without a rope. Lauded as one of the greatest feats in climbing history, Honnold’s climb set the ultimate standard — perfection or death. Suggested donation is $5 per person. Refreshments will be served. A Q&A will follow the film. Registration is highly recommended.

Scandal – Men in Black Sox

Veteran sports writer Steve Wulf is at the plate with the story of the infamous cheating scandal that enveloped the 1919 World Series on Sunday, March 10, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. This is the third in the Scholarly Series, Sex, Scandal, and Upheaval: 1919 – What’s Changed?, a collaboration with the library and the Wilton Historical Society. Sunday’s presentation is at the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road. The lecture is sponsored by MaryGail and Jerry Gristina. Steve Hudspeth is the moderator. The final lecture is March 31, also at the Wilton Historical Society — “Votes for Women” with Pam Dougherty, Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame. An informal reception follows each talk. There is no charge but donations are welcome. Registration is required. The Bulletin is media sponsor.

Pollinators and plants

Beyond Flower Gardens: Trees and Shrubs for Pollinators will be held on Wednesday, March 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Gardeners can learn the role native woody plants play in the lives of honey bees and native pollinators, and which plants should be included in local gardens. Speaker Margery Winters is the assistant director and instructor at Roaring Brook Nature Center in Canton. The program is co-sponsored by the library, Wilton Tree Committee and the Conservation Commission in collaboration with the Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Land Conservation Trust, Norwalk River Watershed Association and Woodcock Nature Center. There is no charge. Registration is highly recommended.

Virtually a job

SCORE of Fairfield County, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and the library present a seminar, Is Being a Virtual Assistant for You? on Wednesday, March 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees will learn about the role of a virtual assistant in order to decide if that is a viable and interesting career path. Speaker Belinda Wasser is a business workflow and logistics expert and co-founder of Rocket Girl Solutions. To register, visit fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065 to register. Check-in begins at 5:30. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor. There is no charge; registration is required.

A conversation with Martha Stewart

The library will be closing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 for “A Conversation with Martha Stewart” taking place that evening. The event is already sold out with no wait list thanks to a very enthusiastic audience.

To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.