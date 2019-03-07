Wilton Senior Center News

Comstock Players present Reader’s Theater

The Comstock Players will perform three short plays for seniors at the senior center on Wednesday, March 13, at 1:30 pm. The plays are: The Dandelion Ladies Decisive Tea by Pamela Loyd, Mother’s Day by Arthur S. Keyser, and Bingo Ladies Gone Bad by Laura Pfizenmayer. Featured players are: Donna Skolnick, Karen Pingarron, Elizabeth O’Conner, Anne Richards, Kathleen Kager and Andrea Ragusa. Andrea is also the director. The plays will be performed in a reader’s theater format where both the readers and the audience members visualize the scenery and the characters talking to each other. Refreshments will be served at the end of the program. Admission is free. Please call 203-834-6238 to reserve a place. Enjoy a lovely afternoon of theater.

Coming events

Friday, March 8 — 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine;11, Vestibular Therapy Discussion with Visiting Angels; Noon, Bridge; 1, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess (no drop-in for Intermediate Bridge).

Monday, March 11 — 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; Noon, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, March 12 — 9:45, Be Moved! With Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; Noon, How Not to Wait for an Emergency Pizza Lunch; 12:30 Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, March 13 — 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg; 1:30, Comstock Players Present Readers Theater.

Thursday, March 14 — 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Price is Right with Brookdale Wilton; Noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo; 1, Matter of Balance (previous sign up required).