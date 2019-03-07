Advocating for museums

Congressman Jim Himes (D-4th) greets members of the American Alliance of Museums who traveled to Washington, D.C., for Museum Advocacy Day 2019, which took place Feb. 25-26, 2019″. Representing the Wilton Historical Society, is Nick Foster (office manager, collections and membership coordinator), who was part of a delegation of Connecticut museum professionals who met with Himes to discuss upcoming legislation affecting museums. From left, Nicole Carpenter (Westport Historical Society), Foster, Himes, Laurie Pasteryak Lamarre (Fairfield Museum), Susan Funk (Mystic Seaport), and Jim Funk.