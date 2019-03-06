Music on the Hill leads Wilton nonprofits on Giving Day

As it did last year, Music on the Hill came away from Fairfield County’s Giving Day as the biggest fundraiser in Wilton.

Sponsored by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, 11,742 donors raised $1,719,685 for 415 organizations in a 24-hour online donation marathon on Feb. 28. This was the sixth Giving Day and the total dollars raised represents a 17% increase from the prior Giving Day record.

The overall leader was Curtain Call, Inc., community theater of Stamford, which raised $135,515 in gifts and prizes. It also had the second-most number of supporters at 1,045. LifeBridge Community Services had the most donors at 1,117, and raised $60,623 from gifts and prizes.

In second place overall was Wildlife in Crisis of Weston, which raised $82,110 from 150 gifts and prizes.

Music on the Hill, which finished in ninth place overall, by far raised the most money of any Wilton nonprofit, receiving $27,184. Next was the Animals in Distress cat shelter, which received $6,085.

Based at WEPCO, Music on the Hill has four musical ensembles that perform six concerts each year. It also offers educational workshops and social events.

Participating Wilton nonprofits were:

A Better Chance of Wilton — $2,295

Ambler Farm — $5,420

Animals in Distress — $6,085

Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited — $5,235

Music on the Hill — $27,184

Norwalk River Watershed Association (Georgetown) — $180

Riverbrook Regional YMCA — $95

The Salvation Army (Wilton Service Unit) — $150

The Wilton Playshop — $1,660

Trackside Teen Center — $360

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County — $1,270

Wilton Education Foundation — $200

Wilton Historical Society — $445

Wilton Singers — $1,240

Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps — $275

Wilton Youth Council — $800

Woodcock Nature Center — $2,110

More details may be found at FCGives.org.

