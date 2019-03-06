Music on the Hill leads Wilton nonprofits on Giving Day

As it did last year, Music on the Hill came away from Fairfield County’s Giving Day as the biggest fundraiser in Wilton.
Sponsored by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, 11,742 donors raised $1,719,685 for 415 organizations in a 24-hour online donation marathon on Feb. 28. This was the sixth Giving Day and the total dollars raised represents a 17% increase from the prior Giving Day record.
The overall leader was Curtain Call, Inc., community theater of Stamford, which raised $135,515 in gifts and prizes. It also had the second-most number of supporters at 1,045. LifeBridge Community Services had the most donors at 1,117, and raised $60,623 from gifts and prizes.
In second place overall was Wildlife in Crisis of Weston, which raised $82,110 from 150 gifts and prizes.
Music on the Hill, which finished in ninth place overall, by far raised the most money of any Wilton nonprofit, receiving $27,184. Next was the Animals in Distress cat shelter, which received $6,085.
Based at WEPCO, Music on the Hill has four musical ensembles that perform six concerts each year. It also offers educational workshops and social events.
Participating Wilton nonprofits were:
- A Better Chance of Wilton — $2,295
- Ambler Farm — $5,420
- Animals in Distress — $6,085
- Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited — $5,235
- Music on the Hill — $27,184
- Norwalk River Watershed Association (Georgetown) — $180
- Riverbrook Regional YMCA — $95
- The Salvation Army (Wilton Service Unit) — $150
- The Wilton Playshop — $1,660
- Trackside Teen Center — $360
- Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County — $1,270
- Wilton Education Foundation — $200
- Wilton Historical Society — $445
- Wilton Singers — $1,240
- Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps — $275
- Wilton Youth Council — $800
- Woodcock Nature Center — $2,110
More details may be found at FCGives.org.
editor@wiltonbulletin.com