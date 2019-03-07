Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Spring Poetry, Thursday, March 7, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Gerald Weiss devotes four seminars to Roman poet Catullus and his Poem 64. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Physiology of Addiction, Thursday, March 7, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Dr. Ruth Potee will discuss the effects of marijuana on the brain of adolescents as it pertains to risk-taking behavior. Free. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Focus ’19 Photography Exhibition Reception, Friday, March 8, 6-7:30, Wilton Library. Opening reception for art exhibition presented by Wilton Arts Council. Free, all welcome.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, Saturday, March 9, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Stenciling Workshop for Kids, Saturday, March 9, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children 6 to 12 will make a painted and stenciled wooden picture frame and help make a snack of applesauce. Members: $10/child, $25/family; non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, March 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Film to be announced. Q&A after film. Donation: $5. Refreshments served. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Scholarly Series, Sunday, March 10, 4-5:30, Wilton Library. ESPN senior writer Steve Wulf discusses “Men in Black Sox,” the 1919 World Series Scandal as part of Sex, Scandal and Upheaval: 1919 — What’s Changed? Media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, March 11, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Blood Donations, Monday, March 11, 1-6:15 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Appointments: RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Men’s Breakfast, Tuesday, March 12, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, March 12, 1:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Beyond Flower Gardens, Wednesday, March 13, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Margery Winters of Roaring Brook Nature Center in Canton, Conn., will discuss pollinator gardens. Free, register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Bullets, Bonds and Butter, Friday, March 15, 2-3 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Opening of the exhibition that commemorates contributions of soldiers and townspeople who answered the call of war from 1776 to 2006. A “birthday” cake will honor the centennial of the American Legion and Wilton Post 86. All invited.

Switched … On Broadway, Friday, March 15, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. Concert revue is the Playshop’s annual fundraiser. Reception including a sparkling toast, fine catering, and a chocolate tasting. Tickets: $50 at wiltonplayshop.org.

Post 86 100th Birthday Party, Saturday, March 16, 9-4, American Legion Post 86, 112 Old Ridgefield Road. The community is welcome to visit the post and view videos and archives and speak with members. Refreshments.

Felting Workshop for Kids, Saturday, March 16, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6-12 will learn the origins of felting and will make felted mittens from recycled sweaters. Members: $10/child, $25 per family; non-members: $15/child, $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

Switched … On Broadway, Saturday, March 16, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. Concert revue is the Playshop’s annual fundraiser. Reception including a sparkling toast, fine catering, and a chocolate tasting. Tickets: $50 at wiltonplayshop.org.

Switched … On Broadway, Sunday, March 17, 2 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. Concert revue is the Playshop’s annual fundraiser. Reception including a sparkling toast, fine catering, and a chocolate tasting. Tickets: $50 at wiltonplayshop.org.

March Winds, Sunday, March 17, 3 p.m., WEPCO Parish Hall, 48 New Canaan Road. The Festival Chorus and Jubilate Ringers present Irish dances, folksongs of Ireland, England, and the U.S., and more. Suggested donation: $20. musiconthehillCT.org or call 203-529-3133.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, March 18, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.