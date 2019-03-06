Bill of Fairs: Owls, socials and more

Kaycee Farm Sugar Shack trip, March 9, 10 a.m., meet at Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Rd., Ansonia. Free. Info: ansonianaturecenter.org, 203-736-1053.

Naturalists at Shepaug Dam with Birds of Prey, Saturdays through March 9, 10 a.m.-noon, 2150 River Rd., Southbury. Naturalists from the CT Audubon Society Center at Fairfield will be at the Shepaug Dam Bald Eagles viewing site with Birds of Prey presentations featuring some of the Center’s raptor residents. Free. Register online. Info: ctaudubon.org.

Cancelled: Darien Dash, March 9, 1-3 p.m. Cost $25. Registration required. Info: darienct.gov/yc.

Corned beef and cabbage dinner, March 9, 5 p.m., The United Church of Christ-Devon, 30 Ormond St., Milford. Live Irish music presented by The Hibernians. All proceeds benefit work of the church. Cost: $14. Reservations required: 203-874-6422.

Saugatuck Social, March 14, 6-7 p.m., Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl., Westport. Actors perform arguments both for and against women’s suffrage. Cost $15-$5. Info: westporthistory.org.

Senior Adult Purim Luncheon, March 15, 11 a.m.-noon, Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Links for Literature/Mini-Golf Fundraiser, March 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Rd., Easton. For kids. Tickets $5-$30. Info: 203-261-0134, lzaffino@eastonlibrary.org.

Ephemera Fair: Ephemera/39, March 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; March 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Hyatt Regency Hotel, 1800 East Putnam Ave., Old Greenwich. More than 80 exhibitors. Tickets: $15. Info: ephemerafair.com. Ephemera Society conference, March 15, 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Info: ephemerasociety.org/39.html.

Corned beef and cabbage dinner, March 16, 6:30-10 p.m., St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull. Traditional Irish and Celtic music by Paul Pender and Deidre McMorrow. Cost $25. Info: 203-452-8333.

Owl Prowl, Raptor Woods Hike, March 22, 6 p.m., Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Rd., Ansonia. Fee: $3. Ages 9 and up. Info: ansonianaturecenter.org, 203-736-1053.

Beautiful Birdhouses, March 23, 1:30 p.m., Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Rd., Ansonia. Children ages 8 and up and adults paint birdhouses. For children. Fee: $6. Info: ansonianaturecenter.org, 203-736-1053.

Irish Family History Day, March 24, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Gaelic-American Club Inc., 74 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Info: fegenealogy.org/.

Free Spring Fling, March 24, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Ridgefield Parks & Recreation, 195 Danbury Rd., Ridgefield. Activities for all ages. Info: thrownst.one/rec-ctr-map.

Woodcock & Spring Peeper Walk, March 29, 6:45-8:45 p.m., Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Ages 6 and up. Rain date March 30. Cost $5-$8. RSVP: rmaclean@audubon.org. Info: greenwich.audubon.org.

McKinley School Carnival, April 26, 6-10 p.m.,April 27, 1-10 p.m., and April 28, 1-5 p.m., Jennings Beach parking lot, 880 S Benson Rd., Fairfield.