Complementary therapies talk

Dr. Kesav G. Nair, MD, FACP, a board-certified medical hematologist/oncolog­ist and senior attending oncologist at the Norwalk Hospital C. Anthony and Jean Whittingham Cancer Centerpresents presents a seminar on integrative medicine including therapies that address a holistic approach to health and healing. His talk was part of the Get Well, Stay Well: Alternative and Complementary Medicine series on Tuesday, March 5, at Wilton Library. Get Well, Stay Well is a health literacy series presented by Wilton Library and Western Connecticut Health Network.