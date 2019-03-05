Commission to review proposal for new building on Danbury Road

A special permit application has been filed to establish a new building with three one-bedroom apartments.

At its meeting on March 11, the Planning and Zoning Commission will continue a public hearing on a request to add a new building with three one-bedroom apartments pursuant to the adaptive use regulations. The special permit application was filed by Kevin O’Brien. The application is for the property at 487 Danbury Road.

The addition of three one-bedroom apartments would also come with six additional parking spaces, where office space and one residential apartment currently exist. The public hearing was originally opened at the Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting on Feb. 25, but was tabled at the request of the applicant.

The commission will meet on March 11 at 7:15 p.m. in town hall annex Room A to discuss the proposal.

