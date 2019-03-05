St. Baldrick’s raises money for childhood cancer research

Wilton High School’s St. Baldrick’s program will take place on Tuesday, March 12, at the high school. Participants in a St. Baldrick‘s event shave their head in exchange for donations that go towards pediatric cancer research.

Last year, about 60 students had their heads shaved by volunteer barbers and hair stylists, and raised more than $27,000. Many are repeat shavees.

The program has been ongoing here for 10 years and has grown from 25 to 30 students shaving their heads the first year.

The public may donate by going to www.stbaldricks.org and searching for Wilton. The snow date is March 14.