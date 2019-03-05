Wilton ski teams sweep regular-season finale

The Wilton High boys and girls ski teams ended the regular season by sweeping their Class S opponents last Tuesday at Mount Southington.

Both Wilton teams have qualified for the State Open championships, which take place today (March 5) at Mt. Southington.

For a second consecutive year, the Wilton boys team went undefeated in head-to-head races against fellow Class S squads. The Warriors had a team time of 264.01 seconds last Tuesday, placing first among Class teams and finishing second overall (Classes L and S combined) behind Fairfield Prep (262.7).

Wilton did finish ahead of rivals Darien (264.78), Staples (265.71), and Fairfield (274.34).

“The course was icy, hard and fast, but despite those challenging conditions, the boys were able to deliver,” Wilton boys coach Michael Kaulins said. “During the last few practices we talked strategy (tucking, turning, weight/balance, edging fluidity) and we saw impressive gains in both time and technique.”

Sophomores Ryan van Heyst and Christian Theoharides led the Warriors, finishing seventh and eighth overall, respectively, in two-run combined times of 42.72 and 42.82.

They were followed by junior Dominick Polito (15th, 44.43), senior Scott Verrilli (16th, 44.44), junior Philip Klinga (19th, 44.72), and senior August Theoharides (22nd, 44.88), who also contributed to Wilton’s team time.

The Wilton girls had a team time of 300.96 seconds to finish first among Class S rivals and fourth overall behind Fairfield (282.95), Darien (285.35), and Staples (288.44).

Sophomore Kira Howard led the Warriors by finishing first overall for the third time in five races this season. Howard had a two-run combined time of 44.45 seconds to edge Darien’s Devin Hart (44.46) and place first among the field of 165 skiers.

Also contributing to Wilton’s team time were senior Emily O’Brien (20th, 48.41), sophomore Alexandra Magnusson (27th, 47.93), freshman Sophia Polito (38th 50.96), sophomore Annika Wisdom (48th, 53.01), and senior Emily Welch (57th, 54.40).

“With this momentum, I expect the girls to ski well at the state championship and contend with any team in our class,” Wilton head coach Bill Howard said.