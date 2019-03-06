Wilton 11th at FCIAC boys swim championships

Limited to points in only five events, the Wilton High boys swim team struggled at the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference championships.

The Warriors scored 47 points to finish 11th at the conference meet, which took place last Thursday at Greenwich High School.

Greenwich won its eighth straight FCIAC title with 429 points. New Canaan (372), Ridgefield (328), Darien (249), and Staples (219) rounded out the top five.

They were followed by Westhill/Stamford (159), Norwalk/McMahon (133), Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe (127), Trumbull (89), Danbury (65), and Wilton.

Wilton scored points in all three relay races. Ryan Looney, James Steward, Alex Li, and Nate Newcomer combined to finish 13th in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:30.22), and Steward, Newcomer, Max Downing, and Matt Lamanna were 13th in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:38.41).

Looney, Dylan Flanagan, Lamanna, and Li added a 14th-place finish for the Warriors in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:47.11.

Wilton’s best individual finish came from freshman Sam Gioffre in the FCIAC diving championships last Tuesday at Westhill High School in Stamford. Gioffre compiled 267.40 points to place 14th and score three points for the Warriors.

Lamanna provided two more points for Wilton by finishing 15th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.06.

Notes: The top-16 finishers in each event scored points.

Ben Feldman of Westhill/Stamford was named the championship meet’s MVP. Feldman won two individual events Thursday night.

Wilton will now compete at the Class L state championship meet next Monday (March 11, 6:30 p.m.) at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.