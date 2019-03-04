Public hearings set for park designs

Milone & MacBroom will hold two public meetings seeking feedback to be used in the development of a concept plan for the renovation of Schenck’s Island and Merwin Meadows.

The meetings will be held on Sunday, March 24, and Sunday, April 28, from 1 to 3, at the Comstock Community Center gym. The meetings are open to the public and no RSVP is required. If needed, a snow date will be posted on the town website, wiltonct.org.

The meeting on March 24 will provide a brief overview of the sites and then focus on collecting feedback from participants on desired features and improvements at Schenck’s Island and Merwin Meadows.

At the meeting on April 28, Milone & MacBroom will present a summary of feedback gathered to date and will present a proposed concept plan for discussion and feedback.

Wilton residents of all ages are encouraged to attend the meetings to provide feedback on what features and improvements they would like to see in the parks.

Milone & MacBroom, an engineering and environmental firm, was selected by the Schenck’s Island/Merwin Meadows (SIMM) Committee to develop a concept plan for passive recreation at Schenck’s Island and a renovation plan for Merwin Meadows. The firm has been working with town officials and conducting site visits over the past month to develop a base map of the parks.

The Board of Selectmen established the SIMM Committee in 2017. The committee is comprised of members of the Conservation Commission, Parks & Recreation Commission, Planning & Zoning Commission, Economic Development Commission, Trout Unlimited, Wilton Land Trust, and an individual nominated by the Board of Selectmen.

In March of 2018, the SIMM Committee issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) requesting submissions from qualified professionals to provide a concept plan for Schenck’s Island and Merwin Meadows. Nine professional firms submitted a response to the RFQ. After a comprehensive review process, Milone & MacBroom was selected to lead the project.

Residents may contact Mike Conklin at mike.conklin@wiltonct.org or Sarah Gioffre at sarah.gioffre@wiltonct.org with questions about the project.