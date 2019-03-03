Stenciling workshop for kids

Children ages 6 to 12 are invited to a stenciling workshop on Saturday, March 9, from 11 to 12:30, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

Here they will learn about the decorative art that was especially popular in New England from 1778 to 1840, when itinerant wall stencilers traveled by horseback and painted colorful folk art in homes, inns and taverns. They will see an example of this work in the stenciled oil-cloth rug in the Fitch house dining room.

The workshop project is a painted and stenciled wooden picture frame. The children will help make their own snack, applesauce.

The cost for society members is $10 per child, $25 per family. Non-members pay $15 per child, $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.