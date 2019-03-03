Wilton Restaurant Week is coming

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce is presenting its seventh annual Spring Restaurant Week, which will run from Monday, March 11, through Sunday, March 17. All restaurants and eateries in Wilton, Georgetown and surrounding areas are invited to participate by featuring special culinary selections, one-week-only pricing, prix fixe menus and coupons to encourage diners to come for lunch or dinner or both.

Wilton and neighboring towns have restaurants with diverse cuisines and offerings to choose from including Southwestern, Italian, Asian, Mexican, French, contemporary, farm to table and American.

Restaurant Week provides the opportunity to explore new tastes and revisit favorites with restaurants that are offering different specials that week. The following is a list of the restaurants that are a part of Spring Restaurant Week.

Bianco Rosso Wine Bar and Restaurant.

Craft 14 kitchen and bar.

Bernard’s of Ridgefield.

Cactus Rose Restaurant and Tequila Bar.

Hunan Cafe.

Little Pub.

Lombardi’s Trattoria.

Marly’s Bar & Bistro.

Mediterraneo.

Oak and Almond.

The Schoolhouse at Cannondale.

Parlor Restaurant.

Wilton Pizza and Pasta.

Participating restaurants will custom-design their own prix-fixe menus or offer promotional specials. For more information, call the Chamber office at 203-762-0567, visit wiltonchamber.com or email at info@wiltonchamber.com.