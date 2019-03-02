Scouts earn Eagle rank

Wilton claimed nine BSA Eagle Scouts among its 2019 graduating high school seniors.

Wilton Troop 20’s Eagle Court of Honor took place on Nov. 23 in the Brubeck Room of Wilton Library. As part of earning the rank of Eagle, a Boy Scout must lead a service project representing the culmination of years of acquired scouting skills from project inception, planning and design, fundraising to source the project materials, logistical planning, and management of the volunteer corps on the job site. Service projects are designed to benefit the local community while challenging the scout to demonstrate a full range of leadership qualities.

In addition to completing their project, each scout is required to write an extensive project summary as part of their Eagle Scout application, which is then reviewed by the National Boy Scouts of America. The final step is to appear before an Eagle Board of Review whose purpose is to determine the quality of the scout’s experience and decide whether he has fulfilled the requirements for the rank of Eagle.

Service project summaries

Tyler Daher

Tyler’s project enhanced the ecology and accessibility of Wilton’s Sackett Preserve property. He removed and replaced a foot bridge, built shelves and a workbench inside a storage shed on the property, and added a door to the map kiosk on the site.

Sean Carlson

Sean constructed a firewood shed for Woodcock Nature Center. Until then, Woodcock had no weatherproof storage area, which often left the center with wet and unusable firewood. Sean built a shed directly behind the outdoor pavilion and fireplace where many children’s programs are conducted throughout the year.

Matthew Johnson

Matthew built two picnic tables for Woodcock Nature Center. They are used for summer camps and school programs that support the nature center’s mission to educate the community about the Wilton and Fairfield County environment.

Adam Harley

Adam led a team that designed, built and installed three new wood duck boxes in the pond at Woodcock Nature Center. The wood duck is common to riparian environments, wooded swamps, and freshwater marshes, and Woodcock was looking to expand its habitat for these waterfowl.

Evan Harley

Evan led a team that designed, built and installed a new kiosk at the Gilly Lane trailhead into Woodcock Nature Center for his Eagle Scout project. The previous kiosk was dilapidated and required replacement.

Cole Avallone and Purab Angreji

For their Eagle Scout projects they each led a team that designed, built and installed a total of six new raised wooden garden beds for the Neighborhood Garden at the Trackside Teen Center. They also broke down and removed four dilapidated wooden garden beds that were in need of replacement. The garden at Trackside grows vegetables that are donated to the Wilton Food Pantry and flowers that are used to make fresh flower arrangements for the Wilton Senior Center.

Kace Stewart

Kace was involved in overseeing a complete renovation of the Borglum Road Park on the Wilton-New Canaan border, an area adjacent to the Silvermine River in southwest Wilton. Stewart devised a new trail network, constructed several benches along the river and built a new footbridge to replace the one damaged by Hurricane Irene. Since the original project took place, he has returned several times to maintain the trails.

Thomas Mazzarulli

Thomas led other scouts at Wilton’s Vista Road Open Space to clear trails, cut back overgrown bush and install informational kiosks.