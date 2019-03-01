Wilton real estate sales — Feb. 20-28, 2019

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Feb. 20 through Feb. 28.

200 Drum Hill Road: Alexander and Alexis Levy, to Katharine and Matt Wimsatt, $570,000.

39 Friendlee Lane: Joseph and Maria Tomas, to Jason and Lisa Friedman, $1,582,500.

163 Whipstick Road: Richard B. and Deborah S. Libes, to Hal J. Goldberg and Timothy W. Kodres, $627,500.

8 Wolfpit Lane: Clifford Carl Kaechele to Kevin T. and Gabrielle C. Brady, $325,000, Executor’s Deed.

52 Glen Ridge: USA Bank, NA, Trustee, to Jeffrey B. Horowitz, $229,900.