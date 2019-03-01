Wilton schools on one-hour delay due to slick roads

Snow-covered roads are causing slick conditions, thus Wilton schools are on a one-hour delay:

Cider Mill will open at 8:40.

Wilton High School, Middlebrook, and Our Lady of Fatima will open at 9:20.

Miller-Driscoll will open at 10:05.

The Department of Public Works is clearing roads.

Due to the delay, the Riverbrook Regional YMCA Nursery School will begin at 10:30am. Classes and babysitting will run on the regular schedule.

Metro-North reports good service on the Danbury Branch line, but advises riders to plan for extra travel time and using caution when entering and leaving trains and on platforms and staircases.

Eversource reports no power outages in Wilton.