From left, David Gortz, Bob Tortorella and Greg Chann will be among the Kiwanis Club members ready to assist those picking up their citrus orders on Friday, March 1, from noon to 5, Saturday, March 2, from 9 to 5, and Sunday, March 3, from noon to 5. Pick-up is at ECS transportation 390 Danbury Road, across from Wilton High School.