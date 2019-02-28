Wilton Senior Center News

Soup and Suggestions with Stephanie

Come on down to the Senior Center on Wednesday, March 6, at noon, and enjoy a delicious soup. Stephanie will be serving cream of broccoli in exchange for suggestions on programming and what you would like to see at the senior center. This program is free and all you have to bring with you is an appetite and ideas. What do you love? What do you want to see happen? Stephanie is open to all suggestions. This is an excellent time to get to know Steph and let her hear your ideas. Please call Stephanie at 203-834-6240 to make a reservation today.

Coming events

Friday, March 1 — 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10 Jewelry Making with Viola Galetta; Noon, Bridge; 1, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess (no drop-in for intermediate bridge).

Monday, March 4 — 9, AARP Tax Help; 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; Noon, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, March 5 — 9:45, Be Moved! With Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, March 6 — 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10, Comstock Writers Group; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; Noon, Soup and Suggestions with Stephanie; 1, American Mah Jongg; 1, Duplicate Bridge; 1:30, Comstock Players rehearsals.

Thursday, March 7 — 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; Noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo; 1, Matter of Balance (previous sign up required).