Cellist Alexandra Dillulio to perform in Wilton

The Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra (WCYO) has announced the winner of its 2019 Concerto Competition is Ridgefield High School sophomore Alexandra Dillulio.

Alexandra will perform the first movement of Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto at the WCYO Winter Concert on Sunday, March 3, at 4 p.m. at the Clune Center in Wilton High School.

Alexandra has been playing the cello since fourth grade, first playing with the Farmingville Elementary string orchestra. In sixth grade, she began playing with the East Ridge Middle School symphonic and chamber orchestras and subsequently began taking private lessons with Dr. Chungsun Kim of Wilton.

As an eighth grader, Alexandra joined the WCYO Symphony Orchestra where she has been playing ever since. She also maintains participation with the WCYO Chamber Orchestra, as well as the chamber and symphonic orchestras at Ridgefield High School. Alexandra is the co-principal cellist in the WCYO Symphony Orchestra.

The WCYO Winter Concert will include performances by all three music ensembles — the Symphony Orchestra, the String Ensemble, and Wind Ensemble.

Tickets to the concert are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and students and will be available at the door.

The WCYO, founded in 2002, is comprised of over 90 auditioned musicians ages 10 to 18, hailing from 20 towns in Connecticut and New York. It offers talented young musicians exceptional learning and performance opportunities, while fostering an awareness and appreciation of the enjoyment and power of music, a press release said. For more information, visit WCTYO.org or send email to info@wctyo.org.