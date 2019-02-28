Wilton Library Lines

Python and robots

Kids ages 10 to 12 have a chance to hone their coding skills and play with robots, in the new program, Python Coding with Cozmo, on four Saturdays in March, from 11 to noon. This is a four-session coding event March 2, 9, 16 and 30 (there is no session on March 23). The kids will be taught by whiz-kid Nish Wangneo, a Wilton High School student. Nish will teach the small group Python coding for Cozmo, “the smartest, cutest robot you’ve ever seen.” Using library iPads and Cozmos, kids will work together to learn, create, problem solve, and have fun. Please see the library’s registration link for more information about Nish. Registration is required, and space is limited.

Dr. Seuss fun

The library will be celebrating Read Across America with Dr. Seuss on Saturday, March 2, from 2:30 to 3:15 in honor of Seuss’s birthday. Kids ages 4 and up with their caregivers are invited to listen to Dr. Seuss’s stories and do some fun Seuss-inspired crafting. There is no registration and no charge.

History portrayed

In recognition of March as Women’s History Month, Wilton Library and the Wilton Historical Society present “A Journey . . .” a one-woman show by Westport writer and actress Kimberly Wilson. The performance is in the library’s Brubeck Room on Sunday, March 3, from 3 to 4:30. At the end of the presentation, Wilson will conduct a “talk-back” session. Rooted in research, “A Journey” is a tour-de-force of acting and song, as the statuesque Wilson modulates her powerful contralto from a whisper to a fervent spiritual, capturing the spirits of Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, two invented characters she calls the Slave Woman and African Queen, and a new historical figure, Haggar Tonquin of Wilton. Ms. Wilson skillfully tells of the struggles and influence of Black womanhood as an integral part of the history of the United States. There is an informal reception following the talk. There is no charge but donations are always welcomed. Registration is highly recommended.

Alternate medical strategies

Wilton Library and Western Connecticut Health Network present Alternative and Complementary Medicine, a seminar on integrative medicine which includes therapies that address a holistic approach to health and healing. Facts and myths about alternative and complementary medicine also will be discussed. The seminar is at the library on Tuesday, March 5, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and is part of the Get Well, Stay Well health literacy series hosted by the two organizations. The featured speaker is Dr. Kesav G. Nair, MD, FACP, a board-certified medical hematologist/oncologist and senior attending oncologist at the Norwalk Hospital C. Anthony and Jean Whittingham Cancer Center. There is no charge for the program. Registration is recommended. The media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin.

Wilton Reads begins

The first scheduled program amongst many for the Wilton Reads community-wide reading event is on Tuesday, March 5, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dr. Fariborz Mokhtari is the author of In The Lion’s Shadow: The Iranian Schindler And His Homeland In The Second World War. Dr. Mokhtari discusses the efforts of an Iranian diplomat stationed in Paris who was instrumental in protecting numerous Jews from the Holocaust. This program was specially selected to complement this year’s Wilton Reads program and the selected book, The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris. Additional programming, including the author’s visit, may be found on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org. There is no charge but donations are always welcome. Registration is strongly suggested. .

Poetry begins

Dr. Gerald Weiss leads a four-part series, Spring Poetry: The Magic, Mystery, and Metaphor of Myth in Catullus’ Poem 64 on the poetic masterpiece of the Roman poet Catullus. The series begins Thursday, March 7, from 10:30 to noon, and continues on March 14, 21 and 28. Poetry packets will be available at the circulation desk one week before the seminar begins. There is no charge for the program. Advance registration is required.

