Today is Fairfield County’s Giving Day

Ten Wilton nonprofits are participating in Fairfield County’s Giving Day today, Feb. 27.
The event gives people the opportunity to support a nonprofit through 24 hours of online giving. Giving Day began at 12 this morning and will end at 11:59 tonight. All donations are tax-deductible and must be made through FCGives.org.
Those participating from Wilton are:
- The Salvation Army (Wilton Service Unit).
- Trackside Teen Center.
- Wilton Youth Council.
- Wilton Singers.
- Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
- The Wilton Playshop.
- Wilton Education Foundation.
- A Better Chance of Wilton.
- Wilton Historical Society.
- Woodcock Nature Center.
Hearst Connecticut Media, of which The Bulletin is part, is a media partner for the event with sponsor Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.