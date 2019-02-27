Today is Fairfield County’s Giving Day

Ten Wilton nonprofits are participating in Fairfield County’s Giving Day today, Feb. 27.

The event gives people the opportunity to support a nonprofit through 24 hours of online giving. Giving Day began at 12 this morning and will end at 11:59 tonight. All donations are tax-deductible and must be made through FCGives.org.

Those participating from Wilton are:

  • The Salvation Army (Wilton Service Unit).
  • Trackside Teen Center.
  • Wilton Youth Council.
  • Wilton Singers.
  • Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
  • The Wilton Playshop.
  • Wilton Education Foundation.
  • A Better Chance of Wilton.
  • Wilton Historical Society.
  • Woodcock Nature Center.

Hearst Connecticut Media, of which The Bulletin is part, is a media partner for the event with sponsor Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.

 

