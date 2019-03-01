This Weekend: Concerts, plays and more

IMAGES 2019

The IMAGES 2019 Juried Photography Show runs Feb. 28 through April 28 at the Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Road, Fairfield. The opening reception is on Feb. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit fairfieldhistory.org.

Stillness

Appreciating Stillness runs March 1-30 at the Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Road, Darien. The exhibit features still lifes by painter Pam Ackley. For more information, visit gearygallery.com.

Race

Race runs March 1-16 at TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit theatreworks.us.

George Bilau

The George Bilau exhibit runs March 1 through April 30 at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street, Stratford. For more information, visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Bombshell

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story will be screened on March 1 at 6 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. For more information, visit norwalkartsdistrict.com.

Roomful of Blues

Roomful of Blues will perform on March 1 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $42. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Lee Squared

Lee Squared — An Evening with Liberace and Miss Peggy Lee will be held on March 1 at 8 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $23-$38. For more information, visit BijouTheatreCT.com.

Procol Harum

Procol Harum will perform on March 1 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel will be on March 1 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $18-$40. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Farruquito

Farruquito will perform Flamenco on March 1 at 8 p.m. at the Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $40-$60. For more information, visit quickcenter.com.

Comedy Night

A Comedy Night Fundraiser with Darren Rivera, Regina DeCicco and Billy Winn will be held on March 1 at 8:30 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

Sketchbook Show

The Sketchbook Show runs March 2-24 at the Stamford Loft Artists Gallery, 575 Pacific Street, Stamford. The opening reception is on March 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit loftartists.org.

Young Persons Concert

The Young Persons Concert is on March 2 at 2 p.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Fairfield. Cellist Yves Dharamraj and pianist Philip Edward Fisher will perform the free concert. For more information, visit musicforyouth.net.

Gilbert Gottfried

Gilbert Gottfried will perform on March 2 at 7 and 9:15 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $20-$29.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

Irish Night

Irish Night will be on March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Lauralton Hall, 200 High Street, Milford. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit lauraltonhall.org/IrishNight.

Love Letters

Love Letters will be staged on March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $67.50-$117.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Gary Vider

Comedian Gary Vider will perform on March 2 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $29. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Comedy Fundraiser

A Comedy Night Fundraiser with Darren Rivera, Kevin Flynn and EJ Murphy will be on March 2 at 7:45 p.m. at the Piedmont Club, 152 Hecker Avenue, Darien. Tickets are $65. For more information, email Tclark@stamfordct.gov.

Dance Party

The 60s Dance Party will be held on March 2 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dan Lamorte

Comedian Dan Lamorte will perform on March 2 at 8 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $20-$35. For more information, visit BijouTheatreCT.com.

Debbie Gravitte

Debbie Gravitte will perform on March 2 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Material Witness

The Harmony Hammond: Material Witness exhibit runs March 3 through Sept. 15 at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main Street, Ridgefield. For more information, visit aldrichart.org.

Purim Carnival

The Purim Carnival will be held on March 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. For more information, visit stamfordjcc.org.

Youth Orchestras

Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras will perform on March 3 at 2 p.m. at the Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information, visit theklein.org.

Presto Pete

The Magic of Presto Pete & Incredulous Chris will be performed on March 3 at 3 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

A Journey…

A Journey… will be staged on March 3 at 3 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Kimberly Wilson performs a one-woman musical highlighting the stories of black women. The show is free, but donations are accepted. Register online. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Handel and Bach

Music of Handel and Bach will be performed on March 3 at 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan, 178 Oenoke Road, New Canaan. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit charisvocals.com.

Acrobats of China

The Acrobats of China will perform on March 3 at 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Evensong

Choral Evensong by Candlelight is on March 3 at 5 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church, 71 River Street, Milford. The concert is free. For more information, visit stpetersmilford.org.

John and Pete

John Mulaney and Pete Davidson will perform on March 3 at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $49. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.