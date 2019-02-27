On Stage: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Ubu – An Absurdist Immersive Gran Guignol Musical runs Feb. 28 through March 4 at the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $7-$20. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/ubu-tickets-53191957577.

Clever Little Lies, Fridays-Sundays, Feb. 28-March 17, Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye St., Stratford. Comedic play presented by Square One Theatre Company. Tickets $20-$22. Info: squareonetheatre.com, 203-375-8778.

Race, March 1-16, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets $25. Info: theatreworks.us.

The Music Man Jr., March 1 and 2, 7 p.m., East Ridge Middle School, 10 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Snow date March 3, 2 p.m. Tickets: $8. Info: erms.ridgefield.org.

THIS WEEKEND

A Comedy Night Fundraiser, March 1, 8:30 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Starring Darren Rivera, Regina DeCicco, Billy Winn. Tickets $30. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Gilbert Gottfried, March 2, 7 and 9:15 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets $20-$29.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Love Letters, March 2, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Starring Barbara Eden & Hal Linden. Tickets $67.50-$117.50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Comedian Gary Vider, March 2, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dan LaMorte, March 2, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Dan is a New York City based stand up comedian, comedy writer and podcaster. Tickets $20-$35. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

A Journey…, March 3, 3 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Kimberly Wilson performs a one-woman musical highlighting the stories of black women. Free, but donations accepted. Registration: wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.

The Magic of Presto Pete & Incredulous Chris, March 3, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. For children. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Acrobats of China, March 3, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

John Mulaney and Pete Davidson, March 3, 7 and 9 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $49. Info: palacestamford.org.

CONTINUING

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, March 1, 7:30 p.m. and March 2, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Wooster School Theater, 91 Miry Brook Rd., Danbury. Tickets: $15. Info: woosterschool.org/spellingbee.

ADVANCE

The Merchant of Venice, March 7-17, 415 Howe Ave., Shelton. Tickets: $10-$35. Info: vsfestival.org, 203-513-9446.

Dave Reilly, March 8, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35-$65. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Ivy League of Comedy, March 9, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Countess and Friends, March 9, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Led by original cast member of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York Luann de Lesseps. Tickets $60-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, March 10, 3:30 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Keynote speaker James Forman, Jr. Free. Info: 203-227-4177, atrsvp@westportplayhouse.org, westportplayhouse.org, westportlibrary.org.

Play With Your Food, March 12, noon, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Play readings and lunch. Tickets $49. Info: JIBproductions.org, 203-293-8729.

The Addams Family, March 15, 16, 22 and 23, 7:30 p.m.; March 17, 2 p.m.; Snow date, March 24, 2 p.m., Ridgefield High School, 700 N Salem Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$15. Online sales begin March 1 at rhsperformingarts.info/, 203-894-5750.

Sister Act, March 15 through April 7, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $37. Info: dtcab.com.

Extreme Magic with Illusionist Eric Wilzig, March 16, 7 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Barnum Museum fund-raiser. Tickets $25-$65. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

The Wizard of Oz, March 17, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. For children. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Play It Again, Square One: Clever Little Lies, March 19, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Unplanned, March 19, 7 p.m., The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Fund-raising event by The Knights of Columbus Council #8013 from Saint Theresa Church in Trumbull to increase awareness and support pro-life efforts in Connecticut.Tickets $50-$100. Info: theklein.org.

Bernard Ilsley: The London Medium, March 19, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45-$250. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Chicago City Limits, March 21, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $19. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Dick Cavett, March 23, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. He will interview Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Blythe Danner. Tickets $40-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Story Pirates: Greatest Hits, March 24, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. For children. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Magician Mike Super, March 24, 4:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Playreading: Tricks of the Trade, March 25, 7 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Shen Yun 2019, March 29, 7:30 p.m.; March 30, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; March 31, 1 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Classical Chinese dance. Tickets $64-$165. Info: palacestamford.org.

Liege Lord, March 30, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $20-$25. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Ron Gartner, March 31, 5 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Flight of Angels staged reading, April 6, 8 p.m., Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Rd., Easton. Free; donations accepted. Info: badthespian@gmail.com.

Angelina Ballerina the Musical, April 7, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. For children. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

David Sedaris, April 11, 7:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $47-$57. Info: palacestamford.org.

Snow White, April 13-May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. For children. Tickets $23.75. Info: dtcab.com.

Illusionist Rick Thomas, April 20, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $24.75-$47.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Full Monty, April 26 through May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $37. Info: dtcab.com.

PJ MASKS LIVE!, April 30, 3 and 6 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. For children. Tickets: $35-$110. Info: palacestamford.org.