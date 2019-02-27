Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Dan Saulpaugh, Feb. 28, 6:30-9 p.m., Caffè Nero, 1075 Post Rd., Darien. He will perform live acoustic music to benefit the Darien Arts Center. Tickets: $20. Info: darienarts.org.

Acapella group, Feb. 28, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Fairfield. The New Blue, Yale’s oldest female a capella group. Tickets: $15-$20. Registration suggested at pequotlibrary.org.

Lee Squared — An Evening with Liberace and Miss Peggy Lee, March 1, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. In this tribute, New York City Bistro and MAC Award Winners David Maiocco and Chuck Sweeney reprise their iconic performances as the music legends who defined four decades of music and pop culture. Tickets $23-$38. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

Roomful of Blues, March 1, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Procol Harum, March 1, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $75. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel, March 1, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $18-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Young Persons Concert, March 2, 2 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Fairfield. Cellist Yves Dharamraj and pianist Philip Edward Fisher. Free. Info: musicforyouth.net. Master class for advanced cellists follows, 203-254-0123.

Debbie Gravitte, March 2, 8 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. South, Milford. Songs from Broadway to Big Band. Tickets: $30-$35. Info: milfordarts.org.

Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras, March 3, 2 p.m., The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $10-$15. Info: theklein.org.

Music of Handel and Bach, March 3, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan, 178 Oenoke Rd., New Canaan. Sjogren and Charis. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: charisvocals.com.

Choral Evensong by Candlelight, March 3, 5 p.m., Chamber Choir of St. Peter’s Church, 71 River St., Milford. A contemplative evening of Anglican cathedral music directed by Frederick Backhaus. Free. Info: stpetersmilford.org.

Xeno & Oaklander, March 7, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $18. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tab Benoit, March 7, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $45. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Gangstagrass, March 8, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Elton John by Captain Fantastic, March 9, 5 and 8:15 p.m., Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $46. Info: dtcab.com.

Dana Fuchs Band, March 9, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Melissa Etheridge tribute — Little Secret, March 9, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $18-$33. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

The Path to Jupiter, March 9, 8 p.m., March 10, 3 p.m., Stamford’s Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets $25. Info: stamfordsymphony.org.

Adam Ezra Group, March 10, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Oz Noy, Dave Weckl, and Jimmy Haslip, March 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tape Face, March 14, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40- $140. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Celtic Angels, March 14, 7:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $20-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Crystal Bowersox, March 14, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Antibalas, March 14, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25-$28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Howie Day, March 15, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28-$32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jefferson Starship, March 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

NEEDTOBREATHE: Acoustic Live Tour, March 16, 7 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $40-$75. Info: palacestamford.org.

Back to Back to Black, March 16, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Amy Winehouse tribute featureing Remember Jones. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Greater Bridgeport Symphony: Moonstruck, March 16, 8 p.m., The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $15-$59. Info: GBS.org.

The Marshall Tucker Band, March 16, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $45-$75. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Mark Wood and the Fairfield School Orchestras, March 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Fairfield Warde High School, 755 Melville Ave., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: eventbrite.com, fairfieldschools.org.

The Hip Abduction, March 20, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Cabaret concert, March 24, 1 p.m., Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Pl., Trumbull. Tickets $5. Info: 203-452-5065.

New Orleans Jazz, March 21, 7-9 p.m., Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Concert in the Farmhouse includes beers, box supper. Tickets $60-$70. Info: 203-977-6543, stamfordmuseum.org.

The Machine, March 22, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $50-$100. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Yarn, March 22, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Creamery Station will also perform. Tickets: $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show, March 22, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Band of Friends, March 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Featuring Davy Knowles & Gerry Mcavoy. Tickets: $28-$32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Secret Sisters, March 24, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mike Mains & The Branches, March 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Pat Metheny, March 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $68-$78. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Richard Shindell, March 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Choir of New College, March 30, 5-7 p.m., Christ & Holy Trinity Church, 75 Church Ln., Westport. Tickets: $10-$80. Info: 203-227-0287.

Eggy, March 30, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ron Gartner, March 31, 5 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Music of Bobby Darin. Tickets $40. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras: Carmina Burana, March 31, 3 p.m., The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $20. Info: theklein.org.

Soja with Iya Terra, Coolie Ranx & the Pilfers, March 31, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29-$32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers, April 10, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $40.50-$75. Info: palacestamford.org.

Piano concert, April 13, 8 p.m. and April 14, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Federico Colli performs Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto. Free Interactive MusiKids program April 14, 2 p.m. Tickets: $25-$76. Info:, stamfordsymphony.org.

London Philharmonic Orchestra, April 16, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $32-$95. Info: palacestamford.org.

Eagles by Desert Highway, April 20, 5 and 8:15 p.m., Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $46. Info: dtcab.com.

Smooth Jazz for Scholars Benefit Concert, April 26-27, 8 p.m., Parsons Complex Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 W River St., Milford. Benefits the Milford Public Schools Music Department. Tickets: $45-$75. Info: eventbrite.com.