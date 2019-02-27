Dance: Performance and participatory

Farruquito, March 1, 8 p.m., Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University, 1073 N Benson Rd., Fairfield. Flamenco dancing. Tickets $40-$60. Info: quickcenter.com, 203-254-4010, 1-877-ARTS-396.

60s Dance Party, March 2, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Irish Step Dancing, March 2, 11-11:45 a.m.; March 16, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Lenihan dancers teach the fundamentals of Irish step dancing and perform. Register at pequotlibrary.org.

Irish Dancing program: Lenihan School of Irish Dance, March 13, 4:30 p.m., Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Rd., Easton. All ages. Registration required. Info: mrassulo@eastonlibrary.org.

CT Tango Weekend — Argentine Tango Boot Camp, March 16, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Cost $60. Dancing to Tango Vals, March 16, 11 a.m. and noon, Vitti’s Dance Studio, 10 Precision Rd., Danbury. Cost: $50. Argentine Tango Intensive Workshops, March 17, 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:45 p.m., Dance Dimensions, 15 Cross St., Norwalk. Cost $50-$90. Info: cttangofest.org.

Dancing with the Stars, March 23, 6-11 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt St., Wilton. The fund-raising gala will benefit ElderHouse Adult Day Center. Professional dancers from Fred Astaire will perform. Tickets $200. Info: elderhouse.org.

Dancing with the Stars of Connecticut, March 30, 8 p.m., The Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Red Carpet reception, 6-7:30 p.m. Info: wallstreettheater.com.