Wilton Library book giveaway

Wilton Library’s Wilton Reads 2019 kicks off with free books being given away of The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 10 to noon and again from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. that same evening while supplies last. The books are being provided courtesy of Fairfield County Bank.

This is the 13thseason of Wilton Reads welcoming the community to join in a conversation exploring the Holocaust through insightful programming and a collaboration with the Wilton Public Schools. Details of all the library’s programming may be found at wiltonlibrary.org.

The author will visit the library on April 11.