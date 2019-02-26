YMCA seeks ‘distinguished citizens’

The Riverbrook Regional YMCA is accepting nominations for the Distinguished Citizen Awards from anyone in the Norwalk, Redding and Wilton community. Winners will be honored at the YMCA’s annual Community Celebration.

The Distinguished Citizen Awards have been made since 1986, and to date 86 recipients, organizations and businesses have received the award. Eligible for the award is any person, civic group or business who has made a significant difference in Wilton, Norwalk or Redding’s quality of life by giving exemplary and longstanding volunteer service to the community.

The awards will be presented at the Y’s annual benefit. Funds raised during the event support the Y’s mission to be open and accessible to all, enabling everyone an opportunity to participate in Y membership, programs, services and social activities, regardless of financial situation or ability. The Y awards $500,000 annually for financial assistance and community outreach programs so that children can attend summer day camp, senior citizens can participate in water exercise, adults can rehabilitate from an accident or chronic illness, and families can spend quality time swimming together at the Y.

Nomination forms may be obtained by contacting Christene Freedman, chief development officer, at 203-762-8384 ext. 279, or cfreedman@riverbrookymca.org. Submission deadline is March 5. For more information on the award or on the YMCA’s Farm to Table Community Celebration, contact Freedman.

The Riverbrook Regional YMCA serves Wilton, Redding, Georgetown and Norwalk. Information: riverbrookymca.org.