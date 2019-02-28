Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Winter Poetry, Thursday, Feb. 28, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton presents The Impact of History on Moral Being with the poetry of Czeslaw Milosz. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Seminar, Thursday, Feb. 28, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The library, Chamber of Commerce and SCORE of Fairfield County present an open forum where attendees discuss their business models and how to promote them with Facebook ads. Free, check-in is at 5:30. Register: fairfieldcounty.score.org or call 203-831-0065.

A Journey — A One-Woman Show by Kimberly Wilson, Sunday, March 3, 3-4:30, Wilton Library. A program of acting and song, Wilson captures the spirits of Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and other women in telling of the struggles of Black womanhood. Free, donations welcome. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Youth Orchestra Concert, Sunday, March 3, 4 p.m., Clune Center for the Arts, 395 Danbury Road. The Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra presents its Winter Concert featuring the symphony orchestra, string ensemble and wind ensemble. Tickets: $20/adults, $10/seniors and students, at the door. WCTYO.org or info@wctyo.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, March 4, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Get Well, Stay Well, Tuesday, March 5, 10-11:30, Wilton Library. Dr. Kesav G. Nair will discuss alternative and complementary medicine. Fair is a board-certified medical hematologist/oncologist at Norwalk Hospital. Free, media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Reads, Tuesday, March 5, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Author Dr. Fairborn Mokhtari will talk about the efforts of an Iranian diplomat stationed in Paris who was instrumental in protecting numerous Jews from the Holocaust. Free, donations welcome. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sports Photography Class, Tuesday, March 5, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Jesse Thompson of Milford Photo will help family photographers shoot middle and high school sports action. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Walk the Norwalk River Valley Trail, Wednesday, March 6, 10:30, Route 7 and Wolfpit Road. Meet at the commuter parking lot. Optional lunch at Orem’s Diner. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton. Rain/snow date is March 27. Reservations: 203-762-2600.

Spring Poetry, Thursday, March 7, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Gerald Weiss devotes four seminars to Roman poet Catullus and his Poem 64. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Physiology of Addiction, Thursday, March 7, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Dr. Ruth Potee will discuss the effects of marijuana on the brain of adolescents as it pertains to risk-taking behavior. Free. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Focus ’19 Photography Exhibition Reception, Friday, March 8, 6-7:30, Wilton Library. Opening reception for art exhibition presented by Wilton Arts Council. Free, all welcome.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, Saturday, March 9, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Stenciling Workshop for Kids, Saturday, March 9, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children 6 to 12 will make a painted and stenciled wooden picture frame and help make a snack of applesauce. Members: $10/child, $25/family; non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, March 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Film to be announced. Q&A after film. Donation: $5. Refreshments served. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Scholarly Series, Sunday, March 10, 4-5:30, Wilton Library. ESPN senior writer Steve Wulf discusses “Men in Black Sox,” the 1919 World Series Scandal as part of Sex, Scandal and Upheaval: 1919 — What’s Changed? Media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, March 11, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Blood Donations, Monday, March 11, 1-6:15 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Appointments: RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Men’s Breakfast, Tuesday, March 12, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, March 12, 1:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Beyond Flower Gardens, Wednesday, March 13, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Margery Winters of Roaring Brook Nature Center in Canton, Conn., will discuss pollinator gardens. Free, register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Bullets, Bonds and Butter, Friday, March 15, 2-3 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Opening of the exhibition that commemorates contributions of soldiers and townspeople who answered the call of war from 1776 to 2006. A “birthday” cake will honor the centennial of the American Legion and Wilton Post 86. All invited.