Lamont taps Mais of Wilton for insurance post

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Friday, Feb. 22, that he is nominating Andrew N. Mais of Wilton to serve as commissioner of the Connecticut Insurance Department. Mais is a professional with extensive insurance, regulatory, media, government, and community relations experience. He is a former business editor of The Wilton Bulletin and The Ridgefield Press.

“For nearly two centuries, insurance companies have been a key component of Connecticut’s landscape and valued members of our community, and they employ thousands of jobs in our state to this day,” Lamont said. “Andrew will bring to this position proven leadership ability and a broad understanding of industry and regulatory issues that will help achieve the crucial balance we need to ensure that consumers are protected and have access to affordable and reliable insurance coverage, while at the same time supporting the continued growth of this sector of our economy.”

“It is a privilege to be selected by Gov. Lamont to help fulfill his vision of strong consumer protection in an environment supportive of the growth of this very important industry in our state,” Mais said in a press release from the governor’s office. “I look forward to working with the governor, the lieutenant governor, the administration, and the highly respected staff of the Insurance Department on behalf of the people of Connecticut.”

Mais specializes in insurance regulation at the Deloitte Center for Financial Services in Stamford, where he has worked since 2011. Prior to that, he served in the senior leadership team of the New York State Insurance Department, including as the agency’s director of public affairs.

He is active with a number of community organizations in Connecticut, including as a member of the board of directors for the Maritime Aquarium, and as chair of the Wilton Council on Ethics. Previously, he served on the Wilton Board of Finance, the board of directors for the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, and as vice chair of the board of directors for the Wilton Education Foundation, among others.

He earned a bachelor of arts in organizational behavior from Yale University.

Mais will begin serving as the commissioner-designate on March 4. His nomination will be sent to the General Assembly for its advice and consent.