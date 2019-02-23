Wilton artist’s work wins award

Wilton artist Amy Schott has won the Hu Lindsay Award in the show Abstraction, on view through March 2 at the Rowayton Arts Center (RAC).

Winners for the following categories were announced at the opening on Feb. 10: Michael Brennecke for Hephaestus (Oil), Beatrice Del Perugia for Underwater City (Watercolor), Heide Follin for While I Was Thinking (Acrylic), Tom Kretsch for In Darkness, Color Lights the Way (Photograph), and Katherine Draper for Woven (Drawing/Prints).

With a theme of abstract art, the exhibition features artwork by RAC exhibiting members. The co-chairs for the exhibition are Michael Brennecke and Dan Long. The judge, Miggs Burroughs, is a lifelong Westporter and graphic artist.

The gallery and art school are at 145 Rowayton Avenue, with space for regional artists to exhibit their art and a classroom for workshops and classes at all levels offered to children and adults. Information: rowaytonarts.org.