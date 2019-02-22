Wilton real estate sales — Feb. 15-21, 2019

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Feb. 15 through Feb. 21.

25 Millstone Road: Townsend G. and Anne C. Rawlins, to Christopher Wallace and Crystal Kora Brown, $747,500.

70 Linden Tree Road: Marton D. and Anne Hamar, to Scott B. and Elaine B. Taylor, $725,000.

92 Turtlehead Road: Gerald A. Brunner and Deborah Frati, to Mary Z. Otocka, Trustee, $875,000.

41 Scribner Hill Road: Michael and Palina Beck to Azizbeck Rasulov and Olena Pysmenna, $560,000.

13 Glen Ridge: Unit 44, Paluel and Joanne S. Flagg, Co-Trustees to Sam Blouin, $365,000, Trustee Deed.