Public hearing set in Hartford on school regionalization

A public hearing pertaining to mandatory school regionalization has been set by the legislature’s Education Committee for Friday, March 1, at 1 p.m. in the Legislative Office Building, Room 2E, in Hartford.

The hearing is open to all members of the public, and the sign-up to speak starts at at 10 a.m.

Three bills will be discussed at the public hearing.

SB 738 would consolidate school districts in towns with populations of fewer than 40,000. It was introduced by State Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-11).

SB 457 sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), would require any school district with a student population of fewer than 2,000 students to join a new or an existing regional school district.

There is also a third bill, a new one, that will be discussed, according to State Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143), a member of the Education Committee.

The new bill, SB 874, is from Gov. Ned Lamont. It calls for appointment of a Commission of Shared School Services which will have until December 2020 to come forward with a recommendation after studying all the school districts in the state.

Lavielle advises interested persons, whether or not they attend the public hearing, to send their opinions and testimony to the education committee so their objections are put on the record.

All testimony about the bills should be emailed to edtestimony@cga.ct.gov. All three bill numbers, SB 738, SB 457, and SB 874 should go in the subject line, and should be repeated in the body of the email, along with the constituent’s name and town. Testimony and comments can be sent up to the day before the hearing.

There has been a groundswell of opposition to mandatory school regionalization in Wilton and other towns across the state.