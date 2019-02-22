SCORE explores being a virtual assistant

Is being a virtual assistant for you?

SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce are presenting a seminar where attendees will learn about the role of a virtual assistant in order to decide if that is a viable and interesting career path.

The seminar is free and is being held on Wednesday, March 13, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road. The Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Speaker Belinda Wasser, a virtual assistant, is a business workflow and logistics expert with 25 years of experience. The company she founded, RocketGirl Solutions, is hired by small businesses on a contract basis to act as their part-time business manager.

At the seminar, Wasser will answer seven questions about being a virtual assistant:

Are you ready to work on your own?

What do I need to get started?

Where do I get clients?

How much can I earn?

What training is required?

Can I work part-time?

Who hires virtual assistants?

Wasser explained that a virtual assistant provides administrative, technical, or creative assistance to clients. But instead of working full-time for one person or organization, he or she works virtually and usually from home, providing these same types of services to a range of clients.

Wasser, who lives in New Canaan, says being a virtual assistant is a profession that suits her lifestyle, allowing her to work at home while being available to her daughter and family.

The jobs of virtual assistants vary, said Wasser. Some do graphics for their clients, while others provide technical and administrative support.

As a virtual assistant, Wasser has 55 clients all over the country, many she has not met. She helps solo professionals and small business owners with a number of tasks, including technology set-up, marketing, and communications.

“I act as a part-time business manager, and provide services such as building websites from scratch and updating them, creating PowerPoint presentations, setting up the ability to accept credit cards on websites, and facilitating webinars. I also do scheduling five hours a week for one client,” she said.

Wasser has been a virtual assistant for more than eight years. She previously worked in corporate America before deciding to make a change in her work life when she had a baby.

“There is flexibility as a virtual assistant. Since I work at home, one of the benefits is I am available if my child needs me. But there is a discipline that comes with this job and I work off-hours as needed,” she said.

Wasser is particular about running her virtual assistant business as a business. She has established pricing and billing policies for her services, pays quarterly taxes and tracks her mileage. She also actively pursues clients, and keeps communications open through social media, an active newsletter, and a RocketGirl Solutions website.

Wasser said she sees more of a demand now than ever for virtual assistants, and looks forward to sharing her knowledge and expertise at the SCORE seminar.

Registration for the virtual assistant seminar is required. Visit fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065 to register.

