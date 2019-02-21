Wilton nonprofits join in on giving day

Ten Wilton nonprofits will be participating in Fairfield County’s Giving Day on Friday, Feb. 28.

Presented by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, the day is an opportunity for people to make online donations to their favorite nonprofit organization over the course of 24 hours from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. All donations are tax-deductible and must be made through FCGives.org.

Those participating from Wilton are:

The Salvation Army (Wilton Service Unit).

Trackside Teen Center.

Wilton Youth Council.

Wilton Singers.

Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

The Wilton Playshop.

Wilton Education Foundation.

A Better Chance of Wilton.

Wilton Historical Society.

Woodcock Nature Center.

In addition to the money individuals donate to each nonprofit, there are a number of special monetary prizes they could win. The first-place grand prize is $20,000 for the most unique donors. There is a second-place award of $10,000 for the same category.

A prize of $15,000 will go to the nonprofit that raises the most money overall, with a second-place prize of $10,000 in the same category.

A bonus pool of $20,000 will be distributed equally among nonprofits that receive 50 or more unique gifts.

There are also prizes ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 for nonprofits that raise the most money during certain hours of the day. Prizes of $2,500 will go to the two arts and culture-focused nonprofits that receive the most unique donors between 5 and 6 p.m.

The foundation is also running a “Why I Give” video contest. Supporters are invited to send in a video of 60 seconds or less telling why they support a specific nonprofit. The winner’s favorite charity will receive $2,500. The submission deadline is Friday, Feb. 22. Details are available at fccfoundation.org/give19.

Last year, the giving day raised $1.4 million. Seventeen Wilton nonprofits garnered $47,534. Leading the pack was Music on the Hill, which raised $24,719. It is not participating this year.

Information: FCGives.org.