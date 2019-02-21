Wilton hosts Senior Night game tonight

The Wilton basketball team’s seven seniors will be honored at tonight’s game against Fairfield Ludlowe. Top row (left to right): Zayvion Eusebe, Ryan Biberon, Zach Pozzi; bottom row: Kyle Phillips, Reilly Bingaman, Ryan Schriber, Nick Kronenberg.

The Wilton High boys basketball team will play its Senior Night game tonight (7 p.m.) at the Zeoli Fieldhouse against Fairfield Ludlowe.

Wilton’s seven seniors — Ryan Biberon, Reilly Bingaman, Zayvion Eusebe, Nick Kronenberg, Kyle Phillips, Zach Pozzi, and Ryan Schriber — will be recognized prior to tip-off.

The game is also the regular-season finale for both Wilton and Ludlowe.

The Warriors (15-4 overall, 12-3 FCIAC) have already clinched a berth in the conference playoffs, which begin with quarterfinal games Saturday at Fairfield Warde. Seeds and quarterfinal matchups will be determined after today’s games.

Fairfield Ludlowe enters with a 9-10 overall record and is 7-8 in the FCIAC.

Tonight’s game was originally scheduled for yesterday evening but postponed due to snow.

 

