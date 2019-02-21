The Wilton High boys basketball team will play its Senior Night game tonight (7 p.m.) at the Zeoli Fieldhouse against Fairfield Ludlowe.

Wilton’s seven seniors — Ryan Biberon, Reilly Bingaman, Zayvion Eusebe, Nick Kronenberg, Kyle Phillips, Zach Pozzi, and Ryan Schriber — will be recognized prior to tip-off.

The game is also the regular-season finale for both Wilton and Ludlowe.

The Warriors (15-4 overall, 12-3 FCIAC) have already clinched a berth in the conference playoffs, which begin with quarterfinal games Saturday at Fairfield Warde. Seeds and quarterfinal matchups will be determined after today’s games.

Fairfield Ludlowe enters with a 9-10 overall record and is 7-8 in the FCIAC.

Tonight’s game was originally scheduled for yesterday evening but postponed due to snow.