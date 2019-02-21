Wilton Library Lines

Calling all princesses

The library is holding a Princess Tea Party on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 3:30, and children ages 4 and up are invited. Would-be princesses are encouraged to come in costume for their photo ops with other favorite character princesses. “Tea” will be served along with delicious refreshments, and wonderful sparkly crafts will be made for the children to take home. This is a fundraiser for the Children’s Library. The fee is $25 per child. Advance registration and payment is required and is available at the Children’s Reference Desk.

1919 upheaval in Connecticut

The Wilton Library/Wilton Historical Society Scholarly Series collaboration of “Sex, Scandal and Upheaval: 1919 — What’s Changed?” continues at the library on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 4, with the presentation, “Conflict on the Homefront: Connecticut and the Nation.” Historian and author Cecelia Bucki will survey the domestic unrest that plagued the United States following the end of World War I. The Great War and its aftermath resulted in domestic repercussions such as general strikes, labor unrest, race riots, and Palmer raids. Nationally and in Connecticut, peace remained elusive. Cecelia Bucki, Ph.D., has taught American history at Fairfield University for more than 25 years. Her specialties within U.S. History are social, labor and working-class, and immigration history. Please see the library’s registration link for more details. The lecture is sponsored by Lila and Buck Griswold; Max Gabrielson is the moderator. The remaining lectures are at the Wilton Historical Society as follows: March 10 — “Men in Black Sox” with Steve Wulf of ESPN; March 31— “Votes for Women” with Pam Dougherty, Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame. An informal reception follows each talk. There is no charge but donations are always welcomed. Registration is required; to register visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org for all remaining lectures.

Senior book group

The Senior Center Book Discussion is Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 11, with Carol Kaelin leading a discussion of Jefferson: Architect of American Liberty by Rice University professor John B. Boles. Published in 2017, this is the first comprehensive biography of Jefferson in nearly 50 years and Boles’s deep knowledge of the source material allows him to cover the full range of Jefferson’s life, career, character, and philosophy. This group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month through May. Call the senior center for details and to register at 203-834-6240. The senior center is at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road.

Wilton Reads book giveaway

Wilton Reads 2019, the library’s community-wide reading program, gets underway this Wednesday, Feb. 27, with two book giveaway sessions. This year’s selection is The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris, which starts the discussion on the Holocaust, one of the world’s most horrific times in its recent history. This 13th Wilton Reads marks the first time the library is working in collaboration with the Wilton Public Schools to bring awareness to this part of history so that younger generations will understand those dark times and how they relate to today. Paperback copies of the book will be given away courtesy of Fairfield County Bank. Adults may pick up a free book on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last from 10 to noon, and again from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Please see the library’s website for details on this community-wide reading program in which participants explore the Holocaust through insightful programming, including a visit from the author on April 11 at 7 p.m.

Author visit

Author Susan Conley brings a heartfelt story of a woman’s identity crisis in her latest novel, Elsey Come Home, when she visits the library on Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Elsey, the protagonist, is desperately trying to balance motherhood, a career as a painter, her role as a wife and a drinking problem she developed to help with her worries. Her husband gives her an ultimatum which sets Elsey on her personal journey. Conley is the author of the novel Paris Was the Place and The Foremost Good Fortune, a book that won the Maine Literary Award for memoir. Born and raised in Maine, her writing has appeared in The New York Times Magazine and The Paris Review. She teaches in the Stonecoast Writing Program at the University of Southern Maine. A Q&A will follow the talk. Please see the library’s registration link for more details. There is no charge for the program. Registration is highly recommended. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books.

Facebook ads for business

SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce present a Hotseats program — Evaluating Your Business for Better Facebook Ads. This is an open forum workshop where attendees can discuss their business models and learn how to promote them with Facebook ads. The program is Thursday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. Topics include: determining your customer value, key components of an ad and sales page, types of ads, sample results and expectations. Subsequent workshops will take place to work on Facebook ads. The speaker is Ed Winslow, a career entrepreneur for 30 years. Visit www.fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065 to register. There is no charge. Registration is required. Check-in begins at 5:30.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.