Senior Center News

Book discussion

Jefferson: Architect of American Liberty by John B. Boles.

Following our last two great discussions of first Alexander Hamilton and then John Adams, we now move on to Thomas Jefferson dubbed the “architect of American Liberty” by scholar and Rice University professor John B. Boles. Published in 2017, this is the first comprehensive biography of Jefferson in nearly 50 years and Boles’ deep knowledge of the source material allows him to cover the full range of Jefferson’s life, career, character, and philosophy.

Among such career highlights as drafting the Declaration of Independence or purchasing Louisiana from Napoleon, we’ll see Jefferson as a true renaissance man with wide interests in science, music, architecture, education, gourmet food and wine and books. You can receive a copy of the book from the Wilton Library. Join the discussion at the senior center on Tuesday Feb. 26. Lunch is served after the discussion for $3. Call 203-834-6240 for a reservation.

Coming events

Friday, Feb. 22 — 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; Noon, Bridge; 1, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess (no drop-in for Intermediate Bridge).

Monday, Feb. 25 — 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; Noon, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, Feb. 26 — 9:45, Be Moved! With Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Book Discussion, Jefferson: Architect of American Liberty; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; Noon, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting; 3, Stay at Home in Wilton: Tax Breaks and Strategies.

Wednesday, Feb. 27 — 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg; 1:30, Comstock Players Rehearsals.

Thursday, Feb. 28 — 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; Noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo; 1, Matter of Balance (previous signup required).