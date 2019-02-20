Library announces Spring Benefit honorees

Wilton Library will hold its Spring Benefit at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton on Saturday, April 6. This year’s honorees are Jan and Ed MacEwen, and Fairfield County Bank.

The MacEwens generously give their time to the library through their volunteer work on the annual book sales and with Ed MacEwen’s contributions as the library’s art chairman and curator of the monthly art exhibitions.

Fairfield County Bank has been a longstanding community partner with the library through its support of countless projects, Wilton Reads, benefits, and more. Carol Johnson, vice president and branch manager for the Wilton location, serves on the library’s Board of Trustees.

Tickets will go on sale the end of February. Information may be found on the library’s website (www.wiltonlibrary.org) by mid-February. There will be sponsorship opportunities, silent and live auctions, drawings for JetBlue tickets and more ways to support Wilton Library.

Co-chairwomen Summer Downey and Kara Ash are working with designer Betsy Huffman with the theme, “Under the Sea.”