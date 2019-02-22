Movie Menu: The Grifters, Jackie, The Martian and more

Ready for Oscar?

These films, showing this weekend, are sure to get you in the mood for the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24.

Take a look at what’s showing on broadcast and cable television.

Friday, Feb. 22

The Grifters (1990)

Anjelica Huston and Annette Bening were Oscar nominated for their dynamic performances in this thrilling Stephen Frears adaptation of Jim Thompson’s novel about conmen and their angles.

8 p.m., Flix

The Martian (2015)

Seven Oscar nominations – including Best Picture and Best Actor (Matt Damon) – went to Ridley Scott’s nail-biting yet human look at what would happen if an astronaut got stuck on Mars.

8 p.m., FX

Mutiny on the Bounty (1962)

Seven Oscar nominations – including Best Picture – went top this remake of the 1935 film about trouble aboard the the British ship Bounty in the late 1700s. Marlon Brando stars.

8 p.m., TCM

Eastern Promises (2007)

Viggo Mortensen – a Best Actor nominee this year for Green Book – was nominated for Best Actor for a very different kind of role in this thriller about the Russian mob.

10 p.m., Flix

Saturday, Feb. 23

Forrest Gump (1994)

Six Oscars – including Best Picture and Best Actor (Tom Hanks) – went to Robert Zemeckis’ meaningful look at a man with the gift to heal just about everyone he meets.

1:30 p.m., Spike

A Star is Born (1954)

Six Oscar nominations – including Best Actress (Judy Garland) and Best Actor (James Mason) – went to this first remake of the timeless tale of ambition and alcoholism in Hollywood.

10 p.m., TCM

Sunday, Feb. 24

The Music Man (1962)

Six Oscar nominations – including Best Picture – went to this big-screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. But the Academy snubbed Robert Preston for Best Actor.

2:15 p.m., TCM

Jackie (2016)

Natalie Portman was nominated for Best Actress for her miraculous interpretation of Jackie Kennedy’s first days following her husband’s assassination in 1963.

3 p.m., FXM

The Cider House Rules (1999)

Two Oscars – including Michael Caine as Best Supporting Actor – went to Lasse Hallstrom’s moving adaptation of John Irving’s novel about an orphanage in Maine.

4:15 p.m., Flix

The Broadway Melody (1928)

In the second year of the Academy Awards, the Best Picture award went to this “all-singing, all-dancing, all-talking” musical, the first talkie and the first musical to win the top award.

8 p.m., TCM