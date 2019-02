Dance: Performance and participatory

Flamenco Guitar performance & Group Flamenco dance lesson, Feb. 21, 7-9 p.m., Stamford Museum & Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Cost: $60-$70. Info: 203 977-6546, stamfordmuseum.org.

Premier Ballroom Dance Company, Feb. 23, 7-11:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Sam Hacke and Katarina Hermanova perform. Cost: $20. Info: 203-374-7308.

60s Dance Party, March 2, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

CT Tango Weekend, March 16, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Cost: $60. Dancing to Tango Vals, March 16, 11 a.m. and noon, Vitti’s Dance Studio, 10 Precision Rd., Danbury. Cost: $50. Argentine Tango Intensive Workshops, March 17, 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:45 p.m., Dance Dimensions, 15 Cross St., Norwalk. Cost: $50-$90. Info: cttangofest.org.

Dancing with the Stars, March 23, 6-11 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt St., Wilton. The fundraising gala will benefit ElderHouse Adult Day Center. Professional dancers from Fred Astaire will perform. Tickets $200. Info: elderhouse.org.

Dancing with the Stars of Connecticut, March 30, 8 p.m., The Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Red Carpet reception, 6-7:30 p.m. Info: wallstreettheater.com.