Wilton students advance in National Merit program

Alex M. Li and Sylvia Y. Zhao have met all requirements to advance to finalist standing in the National Merit Scholarship program.

More than 15,000 finalists have been identified across the country from the 16,000 students who were named as semifinalists in September 2018. To become a finalist, a semifinalist must submit a detailed scholarship application.

This includes evidence of an academic record of very high performance, endorsement by the school principal, SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier qualifying test performance, a self-descriptive essay and evidence of the student’s participation and leadership in school and community activities.

These students are now eligible for National Merit Scholarship recognition, which will be awarded in spring 2019.