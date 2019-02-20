Two days, two races for Wilton ski teams

Due to earlier postponements, the Wilton High boys and girls ski teams had two races in two days.

In a meet that was rescheduled from Jan. 24, the Wilton boys had a team time of 288.75 seconds to beat Pomperaug, Cheshire, Farmington, and Gilbert/Northwest Regional on Feb. 5 at Mount Southington. The Warriors’ lone loss came by less than a second to Staples (288.3).

August Theoharides led Wilton with a fourth-place overall finish in a two-run combined time of 45.81 seconds.

Adding top-20 overall finishes for the Warriors were Christian Theoharides (14th, 47.20) and Ryan van Heyst (16th, 47.63).

Scott Verrilli (26th, 49.07), Philip Klinga (28th, 49.19), and Dominick Polito (34th, 49.85) also contributed to Wilton’s team score.

The Wilton girls had a team time of 314.83 seconds to get head-to-head wins over Pomperaug, Cheshire, and Gilbert/Northwest Regional. Staples (304.18) handed the Warriors their only loss of the day.

Wilton’s Kira Howard was second overall with a combined time of 46.55 seconds. Howard trailed only Greenwich’s Sophia Bastek (46.03).

Also having their times count for Wilton were Emily O’Brien (19th, 51.04), Sophia Polito (32nd, 52.98), Alexandra Magnusson (36th, 53.81), Hope Ullman (42nd, 54.83), and Lexi Hine (44th, 55.62).

One day later, the Wilton boys compiled a team time of 288.99 seconds to defeat Greenwich, Brunswick, Amity, Hopkins, Brookfield, and Westhill. Wilton’s only loss came by one-tenth of a second to Ridgefield (288.89), which was first overall among the 15 teams competing.

All six of Wilton’s scoring skiers were in the top-20 overall. August Theoharides was ninth (47.31), followed by van Heyst (10th, 47.52), Christian Theoharides (14th, 48.19), Verrilli (16th, 48.42), Polito (18th, 48.74), and Klinga (19th, 48.81).

“We’re fortunate to have a strong team of technical skiers as we look forward to a successful end of our regular season and [ahead] to states,” said Wilton head coach Mike Kaulins.

With a team time of 330.13 seconds, the Wilton girls got head-to-head wins over Amity, Hopkins, Westhill, and Brunswick. The Warriors lost to Ridgefield (310.95) and Greenwich (327.17).

Howard was first for Wilton and third overall in a combined time of 48.71 seconds.

O’Brien (16th, 54.18), Polito (22nd, 55.54), Magnusson (24th, 56.04), Ullman (29th, 57.08), and Emily Welch (40th, 58.58) also contributed to the Warriors’ team time.

“The girls have been improving through the entire season, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they find themselves right up there with the best teams in the state when we get to the championship race,” said Bill Howard, Wilton’s head coach.

Notes: Both Wilton teams will finish the regular season next Wednesday (Feb. 28).