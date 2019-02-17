Fundraiser has ‘perfect pitch’

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County’s Pitch Perfect fundraiser garnered nearly $100,000 for the agency’s patients in need. The benefit took place Saturday, Feb. 9, at Woodway Country Club.

Wilton resident Megan Smith-Harris served as emcee for the event and highlights of the evening included cocktails, an elegant dinner and a silent auction as well as an a cappella concert by Ivy League rivals, the all-male Harvard Krokodiloes and the all-female Yale Whim ’n’ Rhythm.

Underwriting sponsors were the Bauer Family Foundation as well as Ken Edgar and Denise Harvey. Additional sponsors included Rone and Carol Baldwin, Bankwell, Day Pitney, LLP, Liz Fox, Dave and Sara Hunt, Janet and Peter Lebovitz, Pustola Associates Engineers/Constructors, LLC, Stamford Health and Sterling Equities.

Members of the volunteer benefit committee were Wilton residents Carol Bauer, Janice Hess, Judy Higby and Jeanne Robertson; Weston resident Ken Edgar; New Canaan residents Janet Lebovitz and Carlyn Tiefenthaler; Norwalk resident Dawn Jeffrey, Stamford resident Phyllis Osterman; and Westport residents Hal Shupack and Kathy Winter.

“We are thankful for the friendship and support of so many in the community who share in our mission to bring healing and comfort to the patients and families in our care,” said Agency President and CEO, Sharon M. Bradley. “We are tremendously grateful to all our corporate and individual sponsors. We also want to thank Megan Smith-Harris, our Leadership supporters, our volunteer Benefit Committee members, our in-kind donors and everyone who contributed to this very special evening. The funds raised at this event will touch the lives of the many patients in need in our community and we extend our heartfelt thanks.”

A nonprofit community organization for more than 100 years, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County provides professional nursing and support services, senior care management, rehabilitation, health education, community wellness programs and compassionate hospice and palliative care for children and adults in Wilton and throughout Fairfield County. Information: visitingnurse.net.

Agency President and CEO, Sharon Bradley (center), with Wilton residents and event sponsors George and Carol Bauer.

Wilton residents Carol Boehly, Paul Hannah and Mike Hess at the Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County’s Pitch Perfect fundraiser at the Woodway Club on Feb. 9, 2019.