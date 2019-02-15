Ottens looking to earn roster spot with Boston Cannons

Having a specific lacrosse skill served Ted Ottens extremely well in high school and college. Now, he’s hoping it translates to more success at a higher level.

Ottens, a face-off specialist who earned All-American honors while at Wilton High, is among 40 players on the training camp roster for the Boston Cannons, one of nine teams in the MLL (Major League Lacrosse). The Cannons selected Ottens in the second round of the MLL Supplemental Draft last October, a few months after he completed his college career at Brown University.

“As a staff we knew of Ted as a student athlete at Brown,” Cannons head coach Sean Quirk said. “He was very successful during his time at Brown; the coaching staff praised him on and off the field. With that said he was someone that we thought picking up in the MLL Supplemental Draft would definitely be exciting to bring into training camp.”

Ottens made the All-Ivy League second team as a junior (2017) and a senior (2018) at Brown. He ended his four-year career with 10 goals and seven assists and won 58% of his face-offs (559 of 962).

Last season, Ottens had 96 ground balls (6.40 per game) to lead Brown and rank 15th nationally. He also ranked 21st in face-off win percentage (.565). At the end of the year, Ottens was chosen to play in the 77th Annual USILA/Nike North-South Senior All-Star Game.

Following training camp this spring, the Cannons will reduce their active roster to 25 players ahead of the season opener June 1 against the Ohio Machine. Six other players will join the team’s practice squad.

According to Quirk, Ottens is one of five face-off specialists on Boston’s training camp roster.

“We will carry two face-off men this season with the possibility of a third,” Quirk said. “Our starter last season was Trevor Baptiste, who was the NCAA Division I Player of the Year from Denver and face-off man for Team USA this summer.”

“Coach [Quirk] said I was drafted as a face-off specialist,” said Ottens, who is currently living in Wilton and teaching private/group lacrosse lessons in addition to working part-time with BlueStreak Sports Training at Chelsea Piers in Stamford. “It’s always competitive and you have to earn your playing time by competing with others at the (same] position.”

“We are excited to see Ted compete at this level; his work ethic and determination to be great is awesome to see,” Quirk said. “His passion for the position and the game is something we appreciate and what he can bring to the Boston Cannons organization.”

Notes: Ottens played on two state championship teams at Wilton and was a two-time All-FCIAC and All-State first team choice. He earned All-American honors following his senior season (2013), which ended with Ottens winning 14 of 17 face-offs in Wilton’s Class M state title victory over Joel Barlow.

Boston is one of six founding teams in Major League Lacrosse, which began play in 2001. The Cannons won the league championship game in 2011 and reached the finals in 2004.