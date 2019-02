The following real estate transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Feb. 8 through Feb. 14.

152 Range Road: Robin and Shlomo Ben Hur to Brian Dawson and Emily M. Vanlare, $549,000.

12 Pond Road: Estate of Karen Schlegel to Shaun Grover, $329,000. (Executor’s Deed)

84 Wilton Crest: Stephanie Blaine to Eric Forsander, $130,000.