Young Patriot Award scholarships available to high school students

The Western Connecticut Military Officers Association (WCMOA) announced that Patriot Bank N.A will sponsor this year’s “Young Patriot Awards” given to local high school students who demonstrate leadership, academic success, community service, and an underlying love of our country.

The WCMOA has bestowed the awards on local young people for 44 years, recognizing students who display these important values through action.

The Young Patriot Awards are the centerpiece of multiple scholarships presented by WCMOA at the Young American Awards banquet on June 9, 2019. The recipients will be chosen from more than 30 Fairfield county high schools. Those interested in applying or nominating a student can reach out to their local high school counselor after March 15, 2019.

“These students demonstrate what is best in our community and in our country, and Patriot Bank is honored to work with the Western Connecticut Military Officers Association to recognize these outstanding school students,” said Richard Muskus, Jr., president of Patriot Bank. “Helping to support higher education for young people will have lasting positive impacts in their lives and throughout our community.”

“Partnering with Rick and the team at Patriot Bank, a strong pillar in our communities, assures that deserving young men and women, and their families, receive needed support as they go forth on their academic journey,” said John Simonetti, Lieutenant Colonel, US Air Force (Retired), president, WCMOA. “We are grateful for support of Patriot Bank.”

Since 1994, Patriot Bank has served local communities where it does business by helping neighbors and neighborhood businesses thrive.

Western Connecticut Military Officers Association is a nonprofit organization founded in November 1958, currently celebrating its 60th year. Its goals are to stimulate love of country and supporting and defending the US Constitution. Its membership consists of women and men who served as officers in all branches of the Armed Services in both peace time and war. The WCMOA Young American Awards program is in its 44th year of supporting the education of young Fairfield county patriots.